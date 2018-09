The memory is the faculty of the mind by which the information can be decoded, stored and can be retrieved when one is in the need of it. If you cannot memorize things, you will find it difficult to carry out your daily chores with ease.

Do you often feel hazy or forgetful? Well, then it may be due to your faulty lifestyle. Today, a lot of people follow a sedentary lifestyle which can impact their health and brain negatively. Yes, you have heard it right! What you eat and think can impact your brain. Since your brain can get affected by your vies like smoking, alcohol and if you consume junk, spicy and oily food on a daily basis. And if you keep repeating the same mistakes it can take a toll on your brain health and can give it a tough time. So, all in all, poor health habits can degenerate the brain tissue and ultimately there can be memory loss. So, in order to nourish your brain, you will have to eat the right foods, exercise, sleep well and rest plenty. So, here we tell you the factors that can affect your brain and ways to overcome it.