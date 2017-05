Acne is most prevalent in teenagers because the growth hormones become very active and the oil glands in the skin produce more. When these glands at the base of the hair follicles get infected or inflamed oil glands, you get pimples. A teen’s worst nightmare! But acne can occur at any age. Perimenopausal women often complain of recurring acne. Acne can worsen before periods in some girls. Very warm, humid weather is another factor that causes acne. Too much sweating too can aggravate this skin condition. Even greasy make-up can give you acne. Here are 6 treatment options to get rid of acne forever.

Acne is not a life-threatening condition, but you know what negative psychosocial effects it can have on you! The pores become clogged and bacteria start growing there. The body’s defence system works to kill these bacteria, resulting in whiteheads, blackheads and pustules (red pus filled pimples). You try all the creams and lotions and ointments; and you manage to suppress acne for some time only for them to resurface later. But the thing is, suppressing this skin condition only worsens your skin texture and may give rise to other skin ailments. You might want to try 6 home remedies for acne scars that really work.

How homeopathy works for acne

Since acne can be caused by various factors – excess oil secretion, changes in hormone levels, genetic predisposition, pollution and diet, homeopathy can be an effective way to treat acne. These are the 9 shocking causes of acne you should know about. This is because treatment in homeopathy is individualistic and holistic. Individual examination, case analysis, your medical history, your physical, mental and emotional constitution, your age, your gender, your ethnicity, and your susceptibility to the disease are all very important considerations in determining the exact homeopathic remedy for you.

Based on these criteria, your homeopath will prescribe the most suitable remedy. The dosage and the potency of the remedy too will differ from person to person. The desired potency is achieved by diluting the therapeutically active substance in 10 or 100 parts of water and alcohol. This solution is then vigorously shaken 30 or more times. This process is called succussion. Dilution and subsequent succussion process is repeated a number of times for the remedy to suit your constitution. Here’s what Dr Batra says about treating acne with homeopathy.

Common remedies for acne

Shared below are some of the common remedies and their indications for acne. Be advised that none of these remedies should be taken without professional advice.

1. Sulphur

A very common remedy, especially for chronic acne

Rough and hard skin

Acne associated with comedones and constipation

Acne that aggravates with water

Pale, sickly colour of the skin

Spotted redness of face with black pores

Itching intensely in the evening and from warmth

2. Sanguinaria

Useful remedy for acne, especially in women with scanty periods and irregular circulation of blood

For women with sexual problems

Burning sensations like from hot water; redness and burning of cheeks

Sun headache especially on the right side

Nasal polyps, coryza (inflammation of the mucous membrane) followed by diarrhoea

3. Kali bromatum

General failure of mental power, melancholy, loss of memory

Fidgety, fear of being poisoned, night terrors

Suicidal, numb feeling in the head

Vomiting with intense thirst after every meal

Diabetic

Exaggerated sexual desire in women; sexual excitement during partial slumber in men

4. Antimoniumcrudum

Small red pimples in the face

Excessive irritability and fretfulness

Thickly coated white tongue

Condition aggravated by heat and cold bathing

Loss of appetite; desire for acidic foods and pickles

Arthritic pain in fingers

Continual drowsiness in old people

5. Arctiumlappa: Long used in traditional Chinese medicine for treatment of acne, its effectiveness has been proven in homeopathic treatment of acne especially of the inflammatory type.

Pimples on the head, face and neck

Styes and ulceration on the edge of the eyelids

Frequent urination

Pain in all joints

For women with uterine displacements

6. Natrummuriaticum

Good remedy for acne, remedy acts on sebaceous glands

Dry mucous membranes

Great weakness and weariness

In people with hyperthyroidism, goitre, diabetes, Addison’s disease

Irritable, awkward, hasty, wants to be left alone, cries a lot

Depression, especially due to chronic disease

Shortness of breath, flow of tears with cough

Greasy oily skin

Nervous jerking with sleep

7. Asteriasrubens

Indicated for flabby, lymphatic constitution; also indicated in people with breast cancer

Disposition to pimples at adolescence

Red face; pimples on side of nose, chin and mouth

Axillary glands swollen, hard and knotty

Symptoms worsen with coffee, at night, or cold damp weather

8. Belladonna

Indicated in acne rosaceae

Alternate redness and paleness of skin

Dry, hot and swollen skin

Restlessness; talks fast

Acuteness of all senses

9. Nux vomica

Typical remedy for rather thin, quick, active, nervous and irritable person

Easily chilled; sensitive to all impressions

Don’t want to be touched

Yellowish about nose, mouth or eyes

10. Graphites

Cobweb like sensation on the face

Oozy and itching pimples

Dry hard rough skin (face)

Symptoms worse with warmth, before and after periods

Symptom relief in a dark room

11. Calcareaphosphoricum

Indicated in anaemic girls at puberty

Headache and flatulent dyspepsia, relieved by eating

Skin red, prickling like nettles after bath

12. Bovista

Indicated for acne from the use of cosmetics, especially in summers

Itchy skin especially in warm conditions

Pale swelling of cheeks

Restless, sad, easily offended

Who can or who should not take the treatment?

Anyone can take homeopathy treatment because it treats the root problem. For example, if you are a patient of diabetes and have acne, you will be treated mainly for the imbalances in the body that cause diabetes. In the process, your acne also gets treated and cured.

Side effects of homeopathy for acne

Since homeopathic treatment stimulates the body’s own healing system, it is effective, harmless and without any side effects. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) highly diluted homeopathic remedies, taken under the supervision of trained professionals, are generally safe and unlikely to cause severe adverse reactions.However, the organization maintains that these products, like any drug or dietary supplement, could pose risks if they are improperly manufactured (for example, if they are contaminated with microorganisms or incorrectly diluted).

There will be some or the other side effect if your homeopath prescribes the wrong remedy to you or the dosage prescribed is more than required by your constitution. Therefore, it is very important that you answer their investigative questions accurately and in detail.

Sometimes, you may experience aggravation of your symptoms before you see any improvement. This is a pretty common process, but it is useful to check with your homeopath so they can change the medicine if needed.

How soon can you expect results?

In general, homeopathy takes a longer time to heal when you compare it with conventional medicine. Ask your practitioner, who is in a better position to say when you can see improvements. You have every right to a smooth glowing skin. Don’t neglect your acne. And if you acne scars, read about these expert-recommended laser treatments to get rid of acne scars.

