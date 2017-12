If you haven’t heard of the KonMari method yet, you’re missing out on an extremely easy but powerful way of changing your life for the better. The KonMari method is ‘a way of life and a state of mind that encourages cherishing the things that spark joy in people’ lives.’ Simply put, the KonMari method shows how the act of tidying up, organizing, decluttering and cleaning can positively impact your life. The founder of the KonMari philosophy is Marie Kondo, a Japanese best-selling author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, and other books. KonMari has become hugely popular across the world because of its ability to bring about mindful, optimistic and introspective changes simply by clearing the clutter around you. Here are the harmful effects of living in a cluttered house. This method can be used for any space around you including your cupboard, kitchen, work desk, drawers, kids’ room, things stored on your loft etc. Here are some of the rules you must follow for the KonMari method:

1) Commit yourself to tidying up: You need to devote time and energy to clear your clutter. Remember, your task may take time and may require a lot of patience from you. So it’s important to be consistent with your tidying up efforts.

2) Imagine your ideal lifestyle: What do you envision will happen once you clean up? How do you imagine your space or life to be once you’ve decided to work on it? Keep that goal in mind while tidying up.

3) Finish discarding first: Before you start organizing things, you need to throw away certain things you haven’t used or don’t need. Make a pile of all the clothes or papers you haven’t touched in a few months and discard it.

4) Tidy by category; not by location: Most of us clean up our house room by room or space by space. But that’s not how it should be done according to KonMari. You must deal with every category (clothes, books, kitchen utensils across your house) systematically and then organize them. Did you know clutter could cause stress?

5) Follow the right order: This is the order you must follow- clothes, books, papers and other items. Clothes should be the easiest to discard followed by books and papers. The last category includes things of sentimental value like old photos which may be difficult for you to discard. But by the time you come to the last category, you will have hopefully mastered the art of letting things go and will be hence able to take a better decision whether or not to keep certain things.

6) Ask yourself if it sparks joy: Do the things that you have around you spark joy? Do they hold some value in your life? Ask this question before you decide to keep that dress or book in your cupboard.

Image source: Shutterstock