Irrespective of where you come from, the day begins more or less in the same way for everyone around the world. After rising up in the morning, ablutions are performed. A hot cup of beverage and a nutritious breakfast follow, after which people get on with chores. There’s a reason why start-of-day rituals are universal the world over. Morning sets the tone for the entire day. So it’s important to begin your mornings on a good note with the right set of habits. Here are some healthy practices you should follow on waking up so that the rest of your day goes swimmingly.

1 Complete your sleep

That doesn’t mean you sleep till the cows come home. After hitting a few snooze buttons, you should be able to wake up refreshed, not groggy with sleep. Oversleeping and undersleeping can both wreck havoc on your health. Both can trigger migraine. Here’s how you can become a morning person.

2 Make your bed

Your first task of the day is to make your bed. As boring as it may seem, a well-made bed is your first accomplishment for the day, as Admiral William H McRaven puts it. The beauty of the task lies in its simplicity; it’s easy to perform and instils a sense of discipline in you first thing in the morning, which in turn sets the tone for the rest of the day. Even if your day isn’t productive, you can always come back to a well-made bed, waiting for you at night.

3 Catch the early-morning sunshine

Soak in the first rays of the sun between 7am to 10 am. Traditional wisdom says it is good for your eyes. Even science approves exposure to the early morning sun. It gives you your daily dose of vitamin D and improves a bad mood.

4 Stretch

Not too keen about heavy workouts? No problem! Loosen up your muscles a little bit with some stretching and bending instead. It will get send blood flow to your stiff limbs, improve your posture and give you oodles of energy to start your day.

5 Swap caffeine for something healthy

It’s a ritual to start your mornings with a big mug of coffee or tea. Caffeine in these beverages gives your brain the much-needed kick start. But it also has its own drawbacks. Swap your cuppa coffee for a banana or a handful of raisins. These wholesome foods have a healthy dose of natural sugars to give you the energy you need in the morning.

6 Take a morning shower

Those of you who defer baths to the fag end of the day or the ones who hate taking a bath (Yes, we are looking at you!) should know that an early morning shower is important for multiple reasons. It sends blood rushing to all parts of your body, waking you up better than caffeine ever can. It can decrease stress, boost the immune system and relax your sore muscles. Cold showers can even beat the blues, helping you start the day on a happy and fresh note.

7 Pray

Never underestimate the power of a prayer. Starting your day on a spiritual note is good for your body, mind and soul. Irrespective of what your beliefs are, reaching out to a higher power and seeking blessings will give you the faith to soldier on. There are many other health benefits of praying.

