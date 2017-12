Home remedies for beauty, makeup tips, cosmetic treatments and facial yoga are great. But if you’ve tried all these and your skin continues to look the same, it’s time for a major shakeup in your beauty regimen. This New Year, Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda, says, you must look beyond topical treatments that help you with ‘external beauty’ and instead focus on changing things within you to look truly beautiful. Ayurveda can help you do just that. If all this sounds like mumbo jumbo to you, read on.

1) Get rid of negativity: Mental well being and beauty: Believe it or not, it is difficult to hide anxiety, worry and depression through cosmetics; it will still be clearly visible on the face. It is difficult to look beautiful when one is angry, envious or jealous. Take a look at your face in a mirror the next time you get angry – it is usually not a pleasant sight. By contrast, if one is happy, it reflects on one’s face. This is because depression, anxiety, anger, stress, envy, greed, attachment to material things, and mental unrest lead to the breakdown of healthy cells, destroy anti-aging factors, and cause hormonal imbalances. Further, they lead to numerous beauty related problems like acne, dullness, hair loss, obesity and many other problems. The application of chemical-based creams or other preparations may help temporarily but will not offer permanent relief, since the root cause of the problem is in the mind. In order to treat these disorders permanently, it is important to regain mental balance.

2) Do sattvic activities: Like sattvic dietary considerations, you need to do activities that are sattvic in nature. These are calming, quiet, inspiring and mentally invigorating. They may include meditation, yoga or other forms of gentle exercise, listening to classical music, enjoying nature and the outdoors, gardening, creative or artistic pursuits, or reading good quality literature.

3) Start meditating already!: Meditation is calming and helps balance emotions by minimizing passion, anger, fear and other extreme emotions. Deep breathing and meditation stop the flow of hormones associated with stress and lower the heart rate and blood pressure. All these factors have a significant, positive effect on the overall beauty of an individual. Try mindfulness meditation.

4) Eat your way to beautiful skin: Ayurveda prescribes sattvavajaya (enhancing sattva or purity) as the main treatment to heal the mind. In terms of nutrition, this includes an increase in the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, salads, pure fruit juices, herbal teas, water and milk, nuts, seeds and honey. Food should be prepared fresh. Foods that are processed, preserved, fermented, microwaved, fried, high in sugar or spices, or containing artificial flavors or colors should be minimized. Mushrooms, onions, spices and garlic should be avoided, as they are tamasic (increase ignorance) and/or rajasic (increase passion). Consumption of alcohol, caffeine and meat should be moderated or eliminated for the same reason.

