Monsoon is known to be a pleasant and a cheerful season which brings alive the greens and shoos away the blues. Though it brings respite from the heat, it can wreck havoc on your hair. Also, it becomes difficult to manage long tresses during the heavy downpour. For happy hair during the monsoon, women should opt for hairstyles that are fuss-free and easy to manage. So, if you are tired of your old boring hairstyles, try out these new four trendy hairstyles which you can flaunt at office, parties or at marriage.

Quirky hairstyles like headband tuck and ponytail can amplify your beauty by making you look gorgeous. “Women should make sure to opt for the hairstyles which are fuss-free, easy to maintain and which suit for any occasion,” says Vibhoar, CEO, NEU Salonz.

Easy bun

To avoid the sweaty and sticky feeling, go for stylish buns. Tie a messy or sleek bun which never goes out of style. You can also make it stylish by giving it French twist like a hairdo and add simple accessories that don’t get destroyed by water. You just need to pull your hair into a loose ponytail without using a comb and separate the hair in your ponytail”, in two or three sections and tease. Then, separate the teased hair into two sections and wrap the hair in opposite directions. Set it with a bobby pin and there you get the effortless look. See this Bollywood’s reigning queen Deepika’s hairstyle and give it a try!

Double knotted ponytail

Replace your usual ponytail with a double knotted one. “You just need to divide your hair into two sections and tie a knot, then repeat the knot and secure with a hair tie, explains Vibhoar. Doesn’t actress Kriti Sanon look amazing in this hairstyle?

Headband tuck

This kind of hairstyle needs a beautiful headband to create a bohemian look. Begin with creating a partition and start tucking one side of your hair from the top, holding the hair back towards your ears and then tucking down inside. Then do the same thing on the other side. It gives a versatile look be it day or night. Take a look at fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s hairdo.

Side braid ponytail

A chic way to keep your hair out of your face and looks elegant on any occasion. This side braid is something of a cross between a waterfall braid and the French braid. Take a thick section on one side of your hair, divide the section into three and make a regular braid. Pull the braided section and join with the remaining hair at the back and secure into a ponytail with a rubber band,” says Vibhoar. Opt for this hairstyle if you want to stand out of the crowd. Gorgeous Anushka Sharma is flaunting it rightly! When are you going to opt for it?

