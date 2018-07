Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had once mentioned that ghee was the secret of her glowing skin. Yes, you read that right. “Ghee is my favourite ingredient. I like it on my rice and dal, and on my rotis. Ghee, contrary to what many people believe, has several health benefits. My grandmom is still beautiful in her 80s, and she has eaten ghee all her life. I believe her clear skin is because of all the ghee she has eaten. Ghee also makes your body supple and keeps you energetic,” she said reportedly.

You may have heard your parents telling you to consume ghee for a glowing skin. In fact, it is advisable to consume ghee as a part of your diet regularly. Having ghee adds moisture to your skin. It also helps in giving a glow to the skin.

Why ghee?

A study named ‘The effect of ghee (clarified butter) on serum lipid levels and microsomal lipid peroxidation,’ published in ‘The International Journal of Research in Ayurveda’ observed that ghee is helpful in lubrication of collagen (connective tissue).

“Ayurveda has traditionally considered ghee to be the healthiest source of edible fat, with many beneficial properties. With regard to the three doshas(organizing principles that govern the physiology), ghee pacifies Vata and Pitta and is acceptable for Kapha in moderation. It lubricates the connective tissues, thereby rendering the body more flexible,” the study found.

Here are 4 ways in which you should use ghee for a flawless skin:

It moisturises your face:

All you should do is mix equal amounts of ghee and water to make a paste. Apply on your face. Leave it to dry for 15 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. Treats dark circles:

Do constant night shift and lack of sleep give you dark circles? Worry not, ghee is here! Apply it over your eyelids and under your eyes to keep that raccoon look at bay. If you have dull eyes, ghee can further help you to look relaxed and fresh. Just apply little ghee under your eyes regularly and wash it off after 15 minutes. Anti-ageing:

Ghee can aid in defying your age clock. All you have to do is massage your skin with ghee daily and keep ageing at bay. Helps in skin brightening:

Consuming ghee is great, yes, but if you want to brighten your skin, here’s an easier and quicker way. Make a face pack using raw milk, besan and an equal amount of ghee. Keep it on for 15-20 minutes and wash off with cold water. Repeat this at least thrice in a week.

Reference:

Sharma, H., Zhang, X., & Dwivedi, C. (2010). The effect of ghee (clarified butter) on serum lipid levels and microsomal lipid peroxidation. Ayu, 31(2), 134–140. http://doi.org/10.4103/0974-8520.72361

