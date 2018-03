Here’s What We Think About VLCC’s Bollywood Glitterati Facials. VLCC offers three Bollywood Glitterati facials. A basic facial includes cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, massage and a mask. It benefits your skin as your skin become squeaky clean and moisturized after the treatment. The massage improves blood circulation on your face. Masks used during the facial depends on your skin type and it leaves your skin healthy and glowing. There are different facial treatments available by different beauty brands and this week we tried one of the facials from Bollywood Glitterati facial range by VLCC, which provides beauty services and weight management solutions. The facial range is designed to cater to skin needs like radiant glow and skin brightening.

Bollywood Glitterati Diamond Facial: This facial includes diamond bhasma to fight signs of premature aging of skin and polish your skin for that radiant glow. It detoxifies and hydrates the skin. The key ingredients in this facial are diamond bhasma, oliveleaf extract, jojoba oil, aloe vera and orange peel extract.

Bollywood Glitterati Gold Facial: This facial removes pigmentation, signs of premature aging of skin, wrinkles, fine lines and age spots to provide youthful glow. It also strengthen your skin and improves its elasticity. In this facial, the key ingredients are gold leaf and extract, aloe vera extract, sandalwood, turmeric, gallnut extract.

Bollywood Glitterati Platinum Facial: This facial improves firmness and elasticity of your skin. It also reduce wrinkles. The key ingredients are colloidal platinum, ginko, avocado, grape fruit extract and biloba.

These facials can be used for any skin type and it takes about an hour for completion of the procedure. For best results, it is recommended to repeat it once in every 15 days.

Here’s what we think about it:

The facial started with a light massage, which was relaxing. After the light massage, cleansing and steaming was done. Steam opens up the pores and helps in extraction. After extraction, the beautician gave a massage. She made sue the pressure was right for the massage. It was one of the most relaxing experience. After half an hour of it, the applied the mask. After the mask was removed, I could see the difference in my skin. The procedure de-tanned and moisturized my skin. Less of pores were visible and my skin had a beautiful glow. Bollywood Glitterati Diamond Facial is recommended if you want to get an even tone and glowing skin.

Price for all facial: Rs 1499 + GST