Is it only me who thinks that cleaning your mascara off your eyelashes is the most difficult task to do? I don’t think so. Eyelashes are one of the most sensitive areas of our face and mascara, especially the waterproof ones tend to harden on the surface of your eyelashes, making it more difficult for you remove it. Sometimes even makeup removers fail to clean it off. Here are a few tricks that can help you get rid of the stubborn mascara off your eyelash.

Use facial/castor oil or oil-based makeup removers: Do not use alcohol-based makeup remover, instead opt for the oil-based ones or simply other oils like coconut oil, castor oil or any other facial oil. Apply it on your lashes and let it sit for some time. After like about one minute wipe it off with a makeup wipe.

Go slow: If the mascara has hardened on your eyelash it is going to take time. Do not hurry and try to rub it off your eyes. Going hard on it will lead to ripping off your lashes. Going slow and steady is the key.

Use a spoolie: Take a clean spoolie and dip it into any facial oil or coconut oil and use it like you would use a mascara spoolie. You’ll see the mascara, wearing off on your clean spoolie because the oil will pull out the mascara along with it. Once you’ve done it two to three times. Use a facial wipe or makeup wipe to clean your eyelash softly. Your mascara will come off easily.

Use 100% cotton buds: There are different kinds of cotton available in the market, use the softer, denser 100% pure cotton buds. They do not slide and clean your eyelashes better.

Vaseline: Dab some vaseline on your eyelashes, using your fingers or a clean spoolie. It will soften the mascara formation on your eyelashes and then you can wipe off the rest using cotton.

Damp hot pads: Take lukewarm water and add some facial oil or coconut oil to it. Now dip some cotton pad into it and place the damp cotton pad on your eyelashes for some time. The heat will help soften the dried up mascara and will make wiping off easier.