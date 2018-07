The way you add spices to give food for enhancing flavour, you can add them to your beauty routine as well to get a healthy skin. Spices can be a great addition to your skincare because they are rich in essential antioxidants, nutrients and anti-inflammatory agents. But make sure you use good quality products and clean your face before applying any face mask. You can see the results within 24 hours. Here is the list of various masks you can apply to get a glowing and healthy skin.

Turmeric

Turmeric has an active compound is curcumin. This yellow pigment in turmeric has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. When applied on acne- and pimple-prone skin, this active compound heal the inflamed skin. Regular application of turmeric masks will give you blemish-free skin.

How to use it: To make a smooth paste, mix turmeric, honey, and rose water together. This is an effective mask for treating acne and pimples. Apply it evenly on face and rinse after 15 minutes. You can also mix two tablespoons of organic turmeric powder and extra-virgin coconut oil to form a smooth paste. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse with water to treat acne and scars on the skin.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon has potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. This spice can fight acne for all skin types. It makes skin look radiant and also helps to increase circulation to the skin. It helps reduce redness and irritation, dries out pimples by regulating oil production and promotes healing of the acne-affected skin. By boosting blood circulation, it helps improve your skin’s overall health, adds radiance and prevents further blemishes.

How to use it: Grind two or three cinnamon sticks, mix it with two tablespoons of honey and half tablespoon of lemon juice and mix well. Apply this mixture on the face and keep it on for 15 minutes. Rinse with water. Use once a week to treat acne and to get clear skin.

For dark spot removal combine one tablespoon of cinnamon powder, three tablespoons of aloe vera gel and half tablespoon of almond oil. Mix until smooth and apply over face for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and this can be used once or twice a week.

For glowing skin mix one tablespoon of cinnamon powder and 3 tablespoons of mashed or pureed papaya. Apply this over face and let it sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with water. Repeat two or three times a week.

Clove

It makes a great ingredient to use in anti-acne solutions because it is rich in antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties.

How to use it: Peel and cube one apple and mash it into a smooth paste. Prepare some green tea and let it cool. Mix the apple mash and, green tea and one drop of clove oil into a smooth paste. Apply a thin layer to your face and neck, and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with water and pat dry and apply moisturiser.

You can also mix one tablespoon of clove powder with an equal amount of honey and apply it on the acne affected area. Rinse it out once this mixture is dry. This is a spot treatment and can be applied once every day until you see results.

Image Source: Shutterstock