These days everything from your cocktails to ice cream contains activated charcoal. But did you know that charcoal has been a staple in the health and wellness industry for years? Charcoal helps flush out toxins and chemicals from the body. When it comes to skin, activated charcoal helps soak up excess oil and impurities and can thus be great for oily skin. Activated charcoal is basically carbon that is treated with oxygen and is put through extremely high temperature as a result of which you have fine black microscopic particles. Since it is activated, if we apply it on our skin the tiny particles can enter the pores and have the ability to suck out the dirt and excess oil from the skin. You can reap all the benefits of activated charcoal with this scrub recommended by beauty blogger Anuradha Goswami.

You will need:

1/4th cup white sugar

2 tablespoon avocado oil

3 activated charcoal capsules

To prepare the scrub,

Add the sugar in a bowl, sugar exfoliates dead skin.

Then add the avocado oil to the mixture. Avocado oil is an excellent way to get the supple skin.

Next, add the activated charcoal capsules to the mixture. Charcoal helps draw out the excess oils and impurities.

Mix all the ingredients well.

Before you apply the mixture to your skin, do a patch test first and check for any reaction. Then apply it to clean face. You can also use this mixture on your body to fight breakouts.

Let it sit for 2-3 minutes and then rinse your face with lukewarm water. Follow this routine 2-3 times in a week for a clearer skin. Also, try this DIY coffee face mask for glowing skin.

You can also prepare a mask with activated charcoal. All you have to do is mix some activated charcoal powder with coconut oil or aloe vera gel and apply. For your face, you can add some of this to your face pack or simply mix with some olive oil and use. Here’s how to do a face clean-up at home.

Image source: Shutterstock Images