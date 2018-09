Those painful boils on your inner thighs can be embarrassing. It can cause a lot of distress. Your real-world activities will be like an uphill task if you suffer from it. Furthermore, you will find it difficult to sit, walk and so on.

Due to an inflammation of the hair follicles under the skin due to bacterial infection one may suffer from boils in the inner thighs. The sensitive areas of the inner thighs can get damaged due to scraping, shaving or scratching and you may susceptible to boils. Moreover, the itchy boils can also release pus and can cause foul smell down there. But, don’t fret, we tell you how to tackle it.