Have you given natural cleansers for hair, a thought? There are many natural ingredients available that have similar properties like that of your shampoo that you can use to clean your hair better. Here are a few that you might want to take a look at:

Reetha:

Did you know that Reetha contains similar cleansing properties like your shampoo known as saponins that can help you clean your hair like magic? Not only that it is also known to add shine and strength to your hair. Many shampoo making companies use Reetha as the main ingredient in their products. They also have antifungal and anti-bacterial properties which makes them very helpful in combating dandruff too

Here’s how you can use it:

Take 3 tbs of Reetha powder, you can grind whole Reetha too if you don’t find powder available in the market. In a bowl, add enough hot water to the powder to make a paste that you can apply to your hair. Let this paste rest this paste for around 15-20 minutes and then apply it to your hair & scalp like a hair wrap and let it rest on the scalp for around 5 minutes. Rinse well.

Shikakai:

Similar to Reetha, Shikakai helps in strengthening your hair and cleans hair thoroughly. Known to help balance the pH of the scalp, it is also known to get rid of dandruff.

Here’s how you can use it:

Similar to Reetha you can use it by making a paste and applying it in the same way. Or you can also soak Shikakai in water and use that water to wash your hair.

Eggs:

Believe it or not, eggs are a great natural ingredient to clean your hair with. It helps to get rid of oily or greasy hair. Plus it also helps add volume and shine to your hair. Rich in B12, biotin, pantothenic acid, selenium, and iodine eggs act as a great nourishing agent for your hair.

Here’s how to use it:

Break two eggs into a bowl and whisk it well. Add your favourite essential oil to it to get rid of its nasty smell. Apply the mix to your hair and keep it for 10 mins. Shampoo like you normally would.