It is winters already and we all should collectively admit that washing hair during winters is really a task. But for healthy hair, it is important that you wash your hair at least thrice a week. However, during winters you must take extra care of your hair and along with that make some tweaks in your hair washing regimen since that is the first step to hair care. Here are a few tips that you should keep in mind while washing your hair during winters.

1. Use only lukewarm water to wash your hair: We know it is winters and warm water feels so soothing these days but doesn’t make the mistake of using even tolerable hot water. Use slightly lukewarm water only. Hot water tends to make hair strands brittle and therefore weak from its follicles.

2. Go for co-washing: Winters tend to make your dry and in case you have dry hair already, shampoos only tend to make hair even drier. For better-moisturised hair go for co-washing or conditioner washing which means washing your hair only using the conditioner. But if you have thin hair and oily scalp use try using sulphate-free mild shampoos.

3. Oil your hair well: Extreme Scalp dryness can lead to loosened follicles which will, in turn, lead to hair loss and dandruff. During winters it is a must that you oil your hair with natural oils before washing to get rid of scalp dryness.

4. Comb your hair well before shampooing: De-tangle your hair before going for a wash this way you prevent hair breakage and roughness. Use a wide-toothed comb to comb your hair well.

5. Follow a proper pre-washing hair care regimen: Even though it is time-consuming you must follow a good pre-washing regimen once a week. Use a natural hair pack or hair protein cream before washing your hair and a good serum after you are done with washing.

6. Do not rub your hair against each other while washing: Keep in mind to not rub your hair while washing instead use your fingers and circular motion apply shampoo on your hair with your fingertips. Do not your palm and go hard on it.