Yet another makeup trend is here and fortunately this one is pretty good. I am talking about the latest, thumbprint eyeliner. Yes! This easy breezy makeup trend started by Gigi and Bella Hadid and it will give the tedious wing eyeliner a break. It is time that you get over different types of winged eyeliner, cat eye or any other eyeliner styles. As the name suggests thumbprint eyeliner looks like the thumbprint of your thumb dipped in black pigment and pressed on the corner of your eye. It doesn’t have a sharp, conical edge or doesn’t even look that elaborate and overdone. There is no need to perfect it like the wing eyeliner, it is effortless and looks quite chic. It is all over the social media and beauty gurus are loving it. Take a look at how it looks.

A post shared by Amanda (@she_panics) on Jan 8, 2018 at 5:52pm PST

A post shared by Sara Elizabeth Makeup Artist (@saraelizabethmakeupartist) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

Doesn’t it look amazing? At least it is something different and is like a breeze of fresh air. I would definitely love to try it. How about trying it our different fancy colours? It is a definite YES from my side. Let us know in the comment section if you would like to try out this new trend.

