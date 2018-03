If you are someone who finds pimple popping gross, this post might just make you puke. Do not go ahead if you are someone who hates such things. But if you are someone who doesn’t know what the big deal pimple popping videos are you will be shocked to know that pimple popping videos are becoming popular because people are finding it immensely satisfying to watch massive pimples being popped. Yes! In fact, there is an Instagram page that is entirely dedicated to videos of huge pimples being popped.

This Instagram account that goes by the name @drpimplepopper is owned by Sandra Lee, who is an MD in Dermatology. Her videos are becoming very popular among people who love to watch this craziness. People are commenting on it and these videos get above 900k views. No wonder there are so many people fond of this. Take a look at a few videos that are viral like forest fire.

This one has gotten 916,093 views and counting.

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on Feb 16, 2018 at 6:47pm PST

And this one on a wrinkly skin…

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:08pm PST

This one on the scalp might just satisfy your soul.

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on Feb 16, 2018 at 8:41am PST

This one just doesn’t seem to stop… Take a look.

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on Feb 15, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

This one is massive… Can you watch it till the end?

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on Feb 14, 2018 at 2:03pm PST

This one on the eyebrows.

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on Feb 11, 2018 at 9:17am PST

Do you want to continue watching this?

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on Feb 10, 2018 at 2:52pm PST

