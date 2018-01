Glitter is everywhere we cannot help loving it. Holidays are the best time to sprinkle glitter everywhere. Now, what if we told that you can sprinkle glitter on your hair? Yes, glitter hair trend is for real and now it is breaking the internet. It is called Glitterage which is the sparkly holiday hair trend that is taking over Instagram feeds.

It is a new technique created by Danielle Wade of Asteria Salon. She posted a photo of one of her client’s hair transformations online and explained how she is ‘making the world sparkle one unicorn at a time.’ The video shows the hairstylist transforming her client’s hair by painting glitter on the unicorn hair in a balayage method (freehand) using brushes. Danielle had already dyed her client’s hair a deep turquoise using dyes so she opted for a coordinating glitter. She finished the look by applying glitter gel for extra shine.

Glitterage is not an actual colouring, but a styling process using a hair colour technique, similar to balayage.In this hair trend instead of the typical bayalage highlights that colour the hair for natural, sun-kissed looks, the glitterage bayalage is painted on each layer of the hair. The new glow in the dark hair trend is also taking Instagram by storm.

You can do this with your entire hair or just pick a few strands of your hair to glitter. While the typical bayalage highlights are permanent, the glitterage will rub out if you shampoo your hair. But while it is temporary, it is still pretty and you would love to go for it. You can easily recreate the glitterage effect minus the colourful dye at home, with just some strategic application, a brush, and glitter gel. What’s more, You won’t need any shine sprays or serums because this glitterage picks up plenty of light. Also, try getting these hot hair makeovers to make heads turn.

Image source: asteria_salon/Instagram, uberluxurysalons/Instagram