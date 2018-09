From bikini and Brazillian waxes to shaving and trimming, from applying whitening creams to using popular home remedies for natural whitening of the pubic area, all of us have struggled to have that perfectly smooth skin down there. What we don’t realise is that in our bid to get beautiful, we can cause harm to our very sensitive pubic area. Celeb dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad says, “I know a lot of people who use baking soda/lemon juice/turmeric powder on their pubic area. These ingredients can be caustic and can burn the skin in this area. Secondly, this area has hair follicles which can catch infection easily and one can end up with painful conditions.” Not waxing properly, waxing too frequently, not following proper hygiene can lead to rash and itching and other infections. It can also lead to ingrown hair that can then cause painful boils. Your skin in your pubic area can also turn dark and pigmented with excessive scrubbing or exfoliation. It can tear your skin and cause infections.

It is imperative to keep the pubic area clean and maintain good hygiene. Also, it is necessary to consult a dermatologist and discuss your problems or any unusual changes down there. “Mild lactic acid and glycolic acid peels can help get rid of pigmentation, dark spots and to lighten this area. But don’t try it yourself. Get these procedures done at a reputed skin clinic,” Dr Jaishree Sharad says.

Also, never share your razors or epilators with anyone. It can spread serious infections like HIV and hepatitis. Change your razor blades frequently.

Do Brazillian waxes or bikini waxes only in hygienic beauty parlours and ensure that they are using clean tools and wax for it. Check if your beautician is washing her hands properly before going ahead with your pubic area waxing.