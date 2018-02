If you though our humble foundation doesn't have a lot scope for experimentation, you might want to rethink. Here are ways you can upgrade your foundation

Facial oils: If you went to achieve the sexy dewy look, just add one or two drops of facial oils into your foundation and get that raspy dewy look.

Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel will help you get a dewy finish that won't look too oily too. If you just want your skin to look hydrated mix some aloe vera gel to your foundation.

Moisturisers: If you have an extremely dry skin you might want to add some moisturiser to your foundation to avoid dryness and flakiness on your skin.

Highlighter or body glitter: If you want to give your face the mild glittery glow, just add some highlighter or body glitter to your foundation.