Are you someone who is just too lazy before bed to go and wash your face and just use a makeup wipe to get rid of the makeup products on your face? These days most people are and that is why makeup wipes have become the the knight in a shining armour, the saviour for most women these days. And most of the times it is also the our schedule that makes up rely on makeup wipes. Sleeping with makeup on your face can not only make your skin dry and itchy, it can even make your skin prone to acne and breakouts. Makeup wipes do help in cleaning your makeup but still aren’t effective in getting rid of it completely from your face. Here are the mistakes you could be making while using makeup wipes.

Do you rinse your face immediately after using a makeup wipe? If not then you are making a mistake. If you have noticed after using a makeup wipe your face tends to start drying out like it does while using a hand sanitizer. This can rip your skin off the natural moisture and leaves your skin dry and irritated. Do you use your makeup wipe around your eyes and the lips too? Avoid doing so because these are sensitive areas and the strong chemicals and preservatives on the makeup wipe can harm the sensitive areas on your face. Do you forget to apply moisturizer after using a makeup wipe? If you use a makeup wipe then chances are that you want to cut time from your makeup cleaning routine, but you must keep in mind that some makeup wipes have alcohol that can make your skin too dry. Especially if you have dry or combination skin, apply moisturizer positively after using a makeup wipe. Do you check the ingredients used in the makeup wipes before buying it? This is one mistake most people make. Even if you feel you don’t understand the terms used in the ingredients column, make it a point to do some research on it. Ask a skin specialist and use a makeup wipe according to your skin type recommended by an expert.

