Does your face look tired, dull and dry all the time? It is time you make some changes in your makeup routine to make your skin look full of life. I used to face similar issues and was always on a lookout for tricks to help save my skin. These tried and tested tricks really helped me. Try them today.

Apply moisturiser before using a primer: Apply a generous amount of moisturiser before you start your makeup to get rid of dry skin. Then use the primer that you would as usual.

DON’T use a full coverage foundation: For your base makeup, don’t use foundation, especially the ones that are matte as it will make your face look drier, use a BB or CC cream instead. You can also go for a tinted moisturiser.

Concealer plays an essential role here: Use your concealer very carefully. You don’t want to show your baggy eyes. Apply concealer right under your eyes and blend it well with your base. Little goes a long way.

Eye-makeup: Making your eyes appear bigger and brighter does help a lot, do your regular eye make just use a nude or white eye pencil on your waterline. That will make your eyes look more awake. And don’t skip on mascara. Applying mascara will make your eyes look more open and fresh.

Use a tinted lip gloss: Avoid anything having a matte base. Lip gloss will moisturise your lips and will make your lips look rejuvenated. This will help hydrate your skin and take away the dullness of your skin.

Don’t use makeup setters: Make-up setters tend to dry your face since they contain alcohol. Avoid using them as much as possible.