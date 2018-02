Double braid: If you have only gotten a few strands of your hair highlighted, go for tight double braid.

If you have coloured your hair in softer colours like pink go for softer braids across your hair horizontally.

Braids on coloured hair look magical, it ups your hair game in a jiffy. Here are a few braided hairstyle inspiration for your coloured hair.

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite.com does not guarantee any specific results as a result of the procedures mentioned here and the results may vary from person to person. The topics in these pages including text, graphics, videos and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only and not to be substituted for professional medical advice.