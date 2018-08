Corn is everyone’s favourite. No matter if you are a kid or a grown up, you will love to enjoy those sweet and juicy corns during monsoon. Corn can make a good starter in a party or during a marriage. Corn offers an array of health benefits as it is high in fibre, low in fat and is loaded with essential nutrients. It also contains manganese, vitamin B and carbohydrates which can energize you, help you to lower your cholesterol and can improve your overall well-being. Furthermore, it can do wonders for your skin and hair. Corn also contains vitamin C, thiamin niacin, minerals and antioxidants which can amplify your beauty. So, what are you waiting for just grab it right away!

It can help you to maintain a healthy skin: Corn is jam-packed with vitamin C and lycopene are potential antioxidants that prevent your skin from the damage of by free radicals and can also help you to maintain the elasticity of your skin. Moreover, it can also increase the production of collagen which is required for smooth skin.

It can curb your hair loss and dry hair problem: Corn oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E and if applied regularly can help you to strengthen your hair follicles and prevent premature ageing. By trapping the free radicals, the antioxidants prevent cell damage. Hence, it will help you to tackle dryness and hair fall. Moreover, it also contains vitamin E and helps in absorbing calcium and preventing hair loss.

If you want soft and silky hair, hot oil treatment with corn oil can help you. It has omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids which can protect your scalp from becoming dry. You will also be able to tackle your brittle hair issue. Just heat the corn oil and massage it on your scalp and hair. You can wash it off after some time with a mild shampoo.