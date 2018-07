Many of us experience dry patches, itching, and breakouts and so on due to the lack of moisture in the skin. Here, moisturizer can be your best buddy and will help you to get a soft and supple skin. For a beautiful skin, no matter the season, a moisturizer is essential to fight skin woes as they penetrate deep into your skin and can make it glow.

Our body needs vitamins, minerals and other nutrients to function at its best. Similarly, our skin too needs moisturizer. Hydrating your skin is essential to maintain its natural beauty. A well-hydrated skin will help you to banish those signs of ageing – wrinkles and fine lines. People with all skin types – oily, dry and combination will need to moisturize to help them maintain a good skin health. Here are 6 natural moisturizers which will help you to get that perfect glow!

Use honey: Raw honey possesses antibacterial properties which will help you to get rid of your annoying cane. It can act as a cleanser and help you to unclog your pores. The magnificent ingredient is loaded with antioxidant properties and can reduce wrinkles, blemishes and help you to look youthful. How to apply: Mix 8 tablespoons of water with two tablespoons of honey and apply the paste on your skin. Later, use warm water to wash it off.

Use Buttermilk: Buttermilk is jam-packed with lactic acid and can eliminate dead skin cells by rejuvenating your skin. The new cells will help you to get a younger looking skin, you were carving for.

How to apply: Take a cold buttermilk, dip a washed clean cloth in it and place it on your face for a few minutes and then wash it off.

Use olive oil: Olive oil contains antioxidants and natural acids which can be beneficial to strengthen your skin by creating a natural barrier against Sun’s harmful UV rays.

How to apply: While bathing, add olive oil with an essential oil of your choice in the water which will moisturize your skin.

Use coconut oil: Coconut oil carries antibacterial and antimicrobial properties and acts as an anti-ager. Coconut oil can easily penetrate your skin and won’t leave you feeling greasy.

How to apply: Rubbing some coconut oil can moisturize your skin.

Use Shea butter: Shea butter is rich in Vitamin A and helps to combat dry skin and will help you to look younger and ravishing.

How to apply: Slather it on your skin and enjoy its moisturizing effect.

Image Source: Shutterstock