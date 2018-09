Breast reduction is not only a cosmetic procedure but most women who undergo it have been suffering from many problems due to disproportionately large breasts or gigantomachia. “Heavy breasts cause neck and back pain and indentations on the shoulders from brassiere straps. The skin under and between the breasts can get macerated and develop rashes. Large breasts can be excessively glandular and sometimes cystic, resulting in severe pain. It also can be very restrictive in terms of comfort, wearing clothes, and daily functioning, including many forms of exercise. There are no defined causes for breast hypertrophy and they can occur at any age, especially at puberty and during pregnancy and lactation,” says Dr Devyani Barve, Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality hospital, Mumbai.

Who is an appropriate candidate?

You can opt for it if you are healthy

Experience back, neck and shoulder pain due to the weight of your breasts

Have indentations from bra straps on your shoulders

Have skin rash or ulceration beneath the breast

Preparing for surgery

Get a medical evaluation and be sure of what medications should be taken

Get a baseline mammogram before surgery and another one after healing has occurred to document the changes

About surgery?

The plastic surgeon will take measurements and make necessary markings on the breast prior to surgery. This procedure is done under general anesthesia. Techniques (periareolar, lollipop or anchor shaped) vary according to the breast type and amount of lax skin however the anchor shaped incision is the most common. The goal of surgery is to reduce, lift and shape the breast.

In most cases, the nipple and areola moves with the breast as it is repositioned superiorly but in very large reductions, nipple and areola may need to be removed completely and reattached as a free graft. This may lead to altered nipple sensation.

Post surgery care?

You will need dressing of the incision for some days and a support brassiere. Antibiotics and painkillers may be prescribed for a few days. It is advisable to avoid lifting heavy things and moving the arms around much till the incision heals (about 2 weeks). It is advisable to avoid underwired brassieres for 1-2 months.

Follwing are the risks:

Infection

Hematoma

Breast contour and shape irregularities

Changes in nipple and areola sensation and pigmentation

Wound healing problems or delay in healing

Unfavorable scarring

Possible inability to breast feed

What you should know?