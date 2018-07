We all know that including power foods such as green leafy vegetables, citrus, dark chocolates to our diet can help us to prevent many chronic conditions like diabetes and heart diseases. But do you know that certain foods can do wonders for your skin too? Here we have listed some superfoods that are not only healthy meal companions but also good for your skin. Read on to know more.

Avocado

It is great for your skin, it contains Vitamin E which is beneficial to the skin. Avocado helps to heal dry skin, nails and hair because it is a rich source of biotin. Avocados are high in healthy fats which is good for the health of your skin. According to a study, women those who consume healthy fat, specifically the types of healthy fats found in avocados have more supple and springy skin.

Dab it on: Cut the fruit, remove the pulp, then make a smooth paste. Pat it over your face, leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse. This helps to keep your skin hydrated through the day.

Green Tea

Green tea helps to increase the anti-oxidant supply to our body. But it’s not limited to that, you can use the tea bags after drinking the tea. According to a 2011 study published in the Journal of Nutrition, people who drank a beverage containing green tea polyphenols daily for 12 weeks had skin that was more elastic and smooth and had one-quarter less sun damage when exposed to UV light compared to another group.

Dab it on: Put the used green tea-bags in the fridge for 30 minutes and put them on your skin or on your eyes for an instant pick-me-up. It is also known to reduce the effects of sunburn.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a great toner for the skin. It contains alpha hydroxy acids and acetic acid that removes dead skin and helps you to get healthy and vibrant new skin.

Dab it on: Mix 1 tablespoon of vinegar with 2 tablespoons of water and store it in the fridge. Use this as a cooling toner before bedtime, to tighten up the skin.

Tomato

The antioxidant lycopene in tomatoes is great to heal sunburn. According to a 2008 UK study, people who ate 5 tablespoons of tomato paste daily had 33% more protection from sunburn compared to another group who just ate olive oil.

Dab it on: Make a pulp of the fruit and sieve it to extract the juice. Store the juice in the fridge and apply it on your face before a shower, leave it for 15 minutes. It helps to even out the complexion.

Oat

In most of our home oats have become a breakfast staple. This is a product that works for all skin types as an exfoliant. Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory polyphenols, it is very good for irritative skin. According to a research by the Human Nutrition Research Center moisturizing lipids and essential fatty acids of oatmeal soften the skin.

Dab it on: Mix honey, milk and oats for a hydrating scrub. This can be used once a week to remove dead skin from the surface of the face.

Image Source: Shutterstock