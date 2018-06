Sunny Leone’s hot and sizzling personality and an equally amazing figure is no news! And just a reminder her sexy figure is no magic, he really works hard for it, here are workout videos of Sunny Leone will teach you how to use gym instruments the right way. Owner of one of the best physique in Bollywood this baby doll is a heartthrob and knows the wizardry of looking like a queen even in gym clothes or PJs! Along with all this, another thing that she is blessed with is her mane! Have you seen her hair? While her hair is amazingly dense and dark, perfectly suiting all the looks she dons, Sunny also loves to experiment with her hair. She recently shared a video of her where she is seen in a new hairstyle. This new look of her’s is as beautiful as all her other avatars. See it for yourself!

Don’t these curls look sassy AF? This is not the first time she has played with her hair. She keeps experimenting with her hair. Once she even dyed her hair pink and took on to Twitter to share her picture with us! Take a look.

Pink!thanks @nina_sagri for great make up & @tomasmoucka for my very pink hair!Love experimenting!My mad scientists! pic.twitter.com/kKaAKtaOY5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 24, 2016

Take a look at this hairdo… isn’t this just #hairgoals?

This out of the bed hair look…

This sleek, dainty look…

She is basically a treat to our eyes.