Man has always relied on the sun for its healing properties. Sunbathing was used as a treatment for psoriasis as well as a host of other skin problems. Many Indians don’t like skin tanning because it makes their skin darker. According to renowned dermatologist- Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon, Director of Cutis skin studio, Mumbai sun tan can massively harm your health.



Frequent tanning can cause premature aging of the skin and even cancer. Read:Can suntan lead to cancer? Tanning can cause the skin to change. Common changes in the skin include darkening of freckles and sunspots. Tanning results in more superficial and deep wrinkles. Tanning excessively over prolonged periods of time can decrease your immune system’s ability to combat diseases. Certain skin diseases like lichen planus and photodermatosis can get aggravated by sun exposure.

But ladies, worry not. Here are some tips to protect your skin from suntan:

 Sun protection: Choose a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher whenever you spend time outdoors. Choose a sunscreen with ingredients that block both UVB and UVA rays. Reapply at least every 2 hours.

 Oral sunscreen capsules: “Yes, you can take certain capsules to protect yourself from the sun.”

 Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

 A broad-brimmed hat goes a long way toward preventing skin cancer in often-exposed areas like the neck, ears, scalp, and face. And they look trendy too!

 UV-blocking sunglasses with large frames protect your eyelids and the sensitive skin around your eyes.

Image Source: Shutterstock