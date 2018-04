Summer can easily be called one of the most destructive seasons for the skin and hair. Here are some set of ways to keep your skin healthy and beautiful by Dr Amit Karkhanis, medical cosmetologist and Founder of Dr Tvacha Clinic.

1) Cleanse twice a day

First thing in the morning, wash away the oil and sweat that can build up on your skin’s surface overnight. And, before bed, remove make-up and cleanse your skin with your regular face wash.

2) Exfoliate

Summer skin can look dry and dull if you don’t exfoliate regularly. Exfoliating regularly is a part of the best skin care regimen for summer, because you can help foster the look of naturally glowing skin.

3) Apply a daytime moisturizer with SPF 40 or 50

A heavy day cream can mix with the sweat and oil that collects on your skin’s surface throughout the day. Instead, look for a lightweight moisturising formula that will absorb quickly and therefore be less likely to mix with that surface build up. Most people don’t use as much as they should. You should use it liberally all over the body and enough to cover the face appropriately. Ensure to reapply the sunscreen every 3 hours for the required protection.

4) Moisturise at night

Replenish skin with a concentrated dose of hydration while you sleep. Consider trying a face cream formulated with aloe water, the hydrating ingredient can deliver much-needed moisture to summer skin that has been out in the sun.

5) Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet can help you look and feel your best. Eat plenty of walnuts, almonds, fish, fruits, veggies, whole grains and lean proteins. Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated. Here are tips for some healthy diets this summer.

