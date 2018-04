Lip care is generally an afterthought in our skin routine. But, your luscious lips bear the brunt of all seasonal changes and need extra care to be soft, supple and at their best! Lips, like any other part of your body are quite sensitive. Summer can be harsh on your lovely pout too. Here are tips to get the perfect pucker this summer by Dr Raina Nahar, cosmetologist and dermatologist, Nanavati Super Speciality hospital.

Exfoliate

A must-do in your beauty regime. Get rid of those dead skin and dazzle with your lips. Remove the dead skin once a week with hydrating lip scrubs which contain macadamia nut oil and crushed fig stone granules. Read some tips for DIY lip scrub tips!

Moisturize

With soaring temperatures, excessive heat, UV exposure and moisture-sucking air conditioners, lips tend to feel less supple. Hydrate the lips with vitamin E, acacia honey, beeswax, rosehip seed oil, coconut oil and pro-xylane which reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Invest in a good lip balm at night to repair the lips.

Protection

Hydrating lip balms with SPF 15 is important to protect lips from UV exposure. As lips do not have melanin it is more prone to UV damage, hence reapply every 2-3 hours.

Avoid

Let go off those matte lipsticks as they end up making the lips drier and more dehydrated.

Makeup

Use micellar water that contains oil molecules which attract dirt, grime and makeup like magnets and cleanse the pores. Read: Can lipstick heal your lips?

Image Source: Shutterstock