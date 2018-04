Hair damage due to heat, sweat and humidity are banes for every woman during summers. The sweaty scalp provides a perfect breeding ground for yeast overgrowth leading to dandruff buildup. The UV rays from the summer sun penetrate the hair shaft and cause damage.

‘Prolonged sun exposure lightens the hair and alters the color of artificially colored hair to an undesired shade. Also, the epithelial stem cells in the hair follicle, which are sensitive to the UV rays, get damaged due to exposure to excessive sunlight as the levels of Vitamin E and C in these cells get depleted leading to retardation in hair growth and hair fall,’ says Dr Mohan Thomas, Cosmetic Surgeon at Cosmetic Surgery and skin Institute,Pune.

So here are the signs to look out for:

Lifeless and dull hair with loss of bounce and volume

Excess hair fall (more than 80 strands daily)

Hair breakage

Brittle and dry hair with split ends

Increase in frizz

Itchy scalp

Oily scalp

Dandruff

But worry not! Girls, if you do have any of these signs, here are quick fixes:

Avoid excessive exposure to sunlight as the UV rays and heat can damage the hair.

Hair should be protected with a scarf, hat or umbrella to minimize the damage due to sun exposure.

Wash your hair after swimming as chlorinated water makes hair rough.

Summer weather makes the ends of the hair dry and brittle – opt for regular trims that will reduce the risk of split ends and bring back life to your hair.

Use an anti-dandruff shampoo if you have dandruff. Use of a medicated shampoo is always better than those available over-the-counter. Consult a dermatologist for the same.

The summer heat can strip the moisture from the hair. Choosing a shampoo that helps to maintain the moisture balance, oiling the hair and scalp before washing or deep conditioning, at least once a week is necessary.

The antioxidants in the oil provide a protective layer and reduce the damage due to sun exposure.

Do not indulge in too many hair styling activities and keep away from frequent blow drying. Even if one has to blow dry, it should be done with cool air.

Use a Hair Mist!

Eat healthy! Maintain a healthy diet and take adequate amount of proteins. Consult a dermatologist to start vitamin supplements.

Keep yourself hydrated and take at least 8-10 glasses of water in a day!

