If you love your hair you probably know all the trouble you go through during summers. Frizzy, greasy, sunburnt hair…sometimes it gets so overwhelming that you even decide upon chopping off your tresses. However, if you believe that chopping your hair off is not the real solution to the summer hair problems, here are a few tips that you might want to keep handy.

Hair products: You have to be very careful while choosing the hair products you are going to use through summer. Hoard up on natural anti-frizz serums and hair mists to rejuvenate your hair from time to time. Use hair conditioners that will also protect your hair from sun damage. Here are hair products you must avoid using during summers.

Hair volume: One big problem during summer is the bounce in your hair. The seat and greasiness in your hair make your hair look limp and sticky. Use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner. Blow-dry your hair properly but while using a blow drier you might want to know about 5 blow-drying mistakes that are damaging your hair and What is the best way to dry your hair? You may also use the method of backcombing but keep in mind these tips to back-comb or tease your hair.

Avoid dry shampoo as much as possible. Although it is known to give your hair a shampooed, fresh look. Usually marketed as a temporary replacement for hair wash, dry shampoo is becoming immensely popular these days BUT people tend to forget that it creates a kind of film on your hair and tends to make your hair more frizzy, rough and damaged.

Avoid the use of hairspray as much as possible, use a soft and natural hair mist instead to make your hair look naturally fresh. Similar to the dry shampoo it tends to create a film on the hair that makes the hair clumpy and frizzy.