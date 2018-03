Summer comes with a bounty of fresh fruits. From mangoes to jackfruits and watermelons to muskmelons, this season is known for fruits that provide you with nutrients essential for your body. They help ward off diseases, keep you safe from infections, nourish your skin and hair and, they are naturally hydrating to keep your body cool in the summer heat. But did you know that apart from consumption, these fruits are excellent for topical application? You can make a number of fresh fruit face masks from summer fruits that will make your skin glow, remove sun tan and keep it healthy. Here are some summer fruits you can use to make face masks and face scrubs.

Mangoes: The king of fruits contains collagen, an essential nutrient that makes your skin smooth and firm and prevents premature ageing and is also rich in antioxidants that help protect your skin from harmful effects of free radicals.

How to make mango face mask: Don’t discard the peel after eating the mango. Instead, rub your face with a ripe mango peel and allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes. Then wash it off with cold water. Your skin will be brighter and instantly smooth.

Jackfruit seeds: Do you discard jackfruit seeds? Jackfruit seeds have a number of health benefits. You can eat jackfruit seeds after washing and boiling the seeds. Remove the brown coating on the seeds. What you now have is this soft delicious flesh. You can either eat this or make a face mask.

How to make jackfruit seeds face mask: Just mash the jackfruit seeds, mix yoghurt and turmeric and apply on face. Wash off after it dries off. Jackfruit seeds can make your skin feel plumper.

Watermelon: This fruit mostly comprises water and is hence very useful in moisturising the skin.

How to make watermelon facemask: Combine watermelon pulp with cucumber juice and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes before washing it with cold water. Both watermelon and cucumber are known to remove sun tan.

Image source: Shutterstock