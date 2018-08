Seems like dimpleplasty is the new tread that millennials are following in the recent times, says Dr Viral Desai, celebrity cosmetic surgeon, DHI India and CPLSS. According to reports, the surgery has been on a rise among youngsters, who are apparently attempting to look like celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Preity Zinta, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham etc. The latest way people are changing their natural facial features is with a surgery to create dimples, called dimpleplasty a procedure that adds little indentions in one’s cheeks. However, not all of us have been gifted with these face indentations and that could be one of the reasons why they’re so desirable. Over the years, dimples have been linked to cuteness and attractiveness, mainly because they appear when we smile. Some say dimples remind us of the faces of babies and young children causing warm, positive feelings. Here Dr Viral Desai, tells us briefly about the surgery.

What is dimpleplasty?

A dimpleplasty is performed as an OPD procedure. This means you can get the procedure done at your surgeon’s office without having to go to the hospital, it requires very little downtime to enhance your facial features. You may also not need to be put under general anaesthesia.

How is it done?

After marking and anaesthesia being given in the desired position where the dimple needs to appear on skin, a small cuff [4-6mm] of cheek lining and underlying muscle is removed through the mouth. A double suture of nylon is put in the skin and cheek muscles to develop the dimple. Cheek lining is then closed with dissolvable suturing material. After surgery, patient is advised to use ice packs for 2 to 3 days for swelling. Patient can resume normal diet. The area where dimple is created a dent is visible for 6 to 8 weeks; gradually it disappears and only represents itself naturally when any facial expression is made.

What are the dos and don’ts of the surgery to be followed?

It’s very important to follow your post procedure care to ensure proper recovery. Here are a few dos and don’ts to follow:

Do’s:

Follow the instructions given by doctors

An antiseptic mouthwash has to be used a couple of times a day to keep the site as germ free as possible.

Suitable antibiotics will also be prescribed to help with faster healing take them regularly

Don’ts:

Avoid hard and spicy food immediately after the procedure. You may start eating soft food a few hours once the effect of your local anaesthesia has worn off.

Avoid heavy exercise for a week.

When can one go for dimpleplasty?

It is most common among youngsters both in men and women in the age group of 19 to 48.