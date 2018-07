Sweating is a natural process and it helps to keep our body cool. But excessive sweating can be very discomforting and embarrassing at times. And the actual problem arises when the skin breaks down the protein present in sweat and release the pungent odour. There are a few common reasons for body odour like nutrient deficiencies, metabolic disorder, gastrointestinal problems and poor hygiene. However, we use antiperspirants and deodorants to deal with body odour but the scent lasts only for a few hours. But don’t worry if you sweat a lot, the solution to body odour and excess sweating lies in the kitchen. Here are 5 natural ingredients which you can use every day to stay fresh all day long.

Lemon juice

This is the most common kitchen ingredient, lemon helps lower the pH level of your skin and kill the bacteria that produce body odour.

How to use: Take a lemon, cut it into half and squeeze it, rub the halves on your underarm. Let it air-dry to prevent underarm odour. Even if you want you can spread a bit of salt on a plate. Cut a lemon in half, dip the halves in the salt, and gently rub your underarms with them. Wash underarms with clean water after 10 minutes. Also, you can mix a tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to make a paste, apply it to the armpits. Rinse after 10 minutes.

Baking soda

This kitchen ingredient absorbs sweat to neutralise the body odours, skin pH and also suppress bacterial growth.

How to use: Use it as talc. Pat it between your toes, onto your underarms and once it gets dry, dust off the excess. You can also coat the insides of your sneakers or gym shoes with baking soda to absorb odours and moisture. And let it sit overnight and dust off the powder in the morning. You can also mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda in a cup of water. Store this in a spray bottle and use daily on sweat-prone areas. Sprinkle on underarms and feet to prevent body odours. Also, mix a tablespoon each of baking soda and lemon juice, apply onto groin, underarms and feet. Rinse after 5 minutes.

Vinegar

To manage body odour, both white vinegar and apple cider vinegar are effective. They work by destroying odour-producing bacteria, changing the pH of the skin.

How to use: Dab vinegar onto sweat-prone areas using a cotton ball. Rinse after 10-15 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar and a few drops of peppermint, sage, or rosemary essential oil to a cup of water. Mix well and fill in a spray bottle. Use as a deodorant.

Tomato

Tomato is a natural antiseptic, it can destroy a range of bacteria, even pungent odour-causing bacteria.

How to use: Extract pulp from a tomato and apply the same to the sweat-prone areas. Rinse after 10-15 minutes. Even you can add 2 cups of tomato juice to your bath water and bathe with it.

Tea

Tea contains tannin which helps to keep the skin dry, prevent sweat formation and body odour. Use these remedies only twice or thrice a week.

How to use: Take a bowl, pour in some water and boil it. Add green tea leaves to the water and allow to cool. Strain the tea and apply to areas prone to sweating. Also, you can make regular tea and dilute the solution by mixing it with your bath water.

