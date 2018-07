We feel relieved when we step into an air-conditioned space. But this sudden change in temperatures is stressful for the body. Especially, the facial skin gets affected by this sudden change in temperatures, from low to extreme. Diet, seasonal changes, pollution and our lifestyle choices are also constantly affecting our skin. So our skin is constantly struggling to maintain a natural glow.

Air conditioners draw out all the humidity from the air. And they also end up pulling out moisture form our skin as well. The air in the air-conditioned room is arid and dry this which makes our skin feel dry and stretchy. This air can aggravate skin conditions like eczema, rosacea and psoriasis. Also, an air conditioner that has not been maintained for a long time can be detrimental to our health, it increases the growth of bacteria.

So, follow some guidelines and protect your skin from the drying effects of air conditioning.

Drink a lot of water

Drink at least eight glasses of water. Otherwise, you can opt for coconut water, fresh vegetable and fruit juices (both without sugar). Make your own detox water, add cucumber, ginger and mint in a bottle of water. Keep sipping it through the day.

Keep a facial mist

To keep dryness at bay spritz your face with a refreshing facial mist. You can also apply a dry facial oil, one that is absorbed easily and completely by the skin. To avoid your skin drying dab over the dry patches.

Do not stress out your skin

Keep the strong perfumes, the heavily scented lotions and soaps away if you feel your skin is getting damaged due to the AC. Opt for non-fragranced, milder products.

Take regular break

When you move out of an air-conditioned space, your skin also changes according to the environment you are in. Your skin is highly adaptive. For healthier skin step out from air-conditioned spaces for regular breaks. Try to stay without switching the AC on at home for some time. Also, regulate the use of AC at home.

Use a humidifier

When you have to use the AC for prolonged periods of time use a humidifier. The best way to substitute a humidifier is by placing an open bucket of water near the AC when it is turned on at home. It will help to maintain the humidity in the air because the water will slowly evaporate.

Image Source: Shutterstock