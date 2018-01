In the world of beauty and fashion, laser procedures stand to be a very effective form of skin rejuvenation treatment. They almost help to evade every other problem related to the skin and help to retain a youthful look. In fact, the latest type of laser treatment that is doing the rounds these days is the Hollywood laser peel. The Hollywood peel, as the name suggests is already very famous among the A-listed Hollywood celebrities and hence its name. Here Dr Batul Patel, medical director and Dermatologist, The Bombay Skin Clinic, Mumbai tells us more about this new laser technique.

What is a Hollywood Laser Peel?

The Hollywood peel is a kind of laser treatment that helps to stimulate collagen, even out the skin tone and reduce pigmentation. It is also called Spectra carbon peel which helps to rejuvenate the appearance of ageing and damaged skin. It leaves the skin looking radiant and glowing and is a painless treatment with no downtime. It received its name due to its popularity with the Hollywood A-listers before walking the red carpet.

How does Hollywood laser work?

The laser light works on the pigment cells and collagen cells directly. It targets the melanin (pigmentation) in the cells, breaking it up so they can be removed naturally by the body and hence doesn’t destroy the melanocytes that reduce the chances of hypopigmentation. It also heats the deep dermis and causes the skin to contract and stimulates collagen which helps to improve the tone and texture. Hence this leaves the skin free from any pigmentation giving a glow and youthful look.

What are the targeted problems for which it can be used?

It can be used for any type of skin to improve skin tone and texture and for a more youthful glowing skin. It is also used for targeting inflamed acne lesion that doesn’t subside with oral medicines and topical creams. It is an advanced facial which stimulates collagen and gives a lovely glow within minutes.

How is the procedure conducted?

A light layer of a black colour carbon solution is applied and is allowed to dry up for 10 to 15 minutes. The first pass of the laser allows the carbon solution to set into the skin through the application of heat and in the second pass you hear snapping sounds as the laser removes the carbon solution along with a very fine layer of skin. Patients might feel slight warmth and tingling sensation. This is a completely painless, non-invasive procedure and patients can walk out without any downtime.

Is there any pain?

Majority of patients report no pain; however, some might experience a slight warming of their skin and a light prickly feeling. No anaesthesia or topical is needed.

How many treatments will I need?

The Hollywood Laser Peel is a gentle procedure that can be performed every other week, monthly, or even just once before a special event. It depends on the results you are trying to achieve. With regular monthly treatments, you can expect ongoing collagen stimulation, even skin tone, texture and youthful skin in just 20 minutes.

So, next time you want a more youthful, glowing and unblemished look to attend an even or a do, check with your cosmetologist if you can get a Hollywood peel done. This treatment is specific to the Q switched laser machine, only very few dermatologist & advanced skin clinics in India perform this treatment.

Image source: Shutterstock