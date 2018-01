Your skin will look healthy and beautiful only if you follow a good skin care regimen throughout the year. But how many of us actually do that? It’s only before weddings, parties, events, functions and dates that we realise how lax we have been with our skin care. Then, we resort to all the makeup tricks we know of to hide acne, dull skin, pigmentation, puffy eyes, fine lines, dark circles and what not. But what if you were able to get gorgeous skin naturally with just a few simple home remedies? Now with Valentine’s Day just about a month away, this is a good time to show some TLC to your skin, so it looks fresh and glows on your special date. Dr Jaishree Sharad tells you how you can get the skin of your dreams in just 30 days:

1) Skimp on sugar and salt: You must stay away from sugar and have very less salt. Sugar can cause bloating in the face and enhance tiredness and fine lines. Salt causes water retention and hence puffiness in the face and around the eyes. Sugar and salt consumption can make you age faster.

2) Load up on fruits: Have bright-coloured fruits like papayas, cherries, oranges and other fruits in reds, oranges and yellows. They are rich in antioxidants and can make your skin look clear and bright.

3) Eat vegetables: Salads are great. But make sure you’re not having salads with dressings. Most dressings have processed dairy like mayo and cheese and even excess salt. It is better to have vegetables and fruits as they are.

4) Hydrate internally: Have plenty of water and clear fluids. Make green tea a regular part of your diet to flush out toxins. Buttermilk and fresh fruits juices are also great options. Avoid preserved and canned juices as they contain preservatives and add toxins to your skin.

5) Say no to alcohol and cigarettes: Unless you want puffy, dehydrated, haggard-looking skin on your date, don’t indulge in these.

6) Moisturise with the right ingredients: In the day, put a water-based moisturizer or a skin primer with some moisturizing agent. Here are some moisturisers to get soft skin.

7) Follow a proper night-time routine: Before you go to sleep, make sure you remove your makeup no matter how tired you are. If you sleep with your makeup on and with unclean skin, your pores get blocked and this can lead to acne, cysts, boils and even blackheads. Always moisturise your face to wake up with soft, supple skin the next day. Make sure you’re sleeping at least 6 hours every day. Try The BodyShop Vitamin E moisturising night cream.

