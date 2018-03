A lot is talked about diabetes and foot care. People who have uncontrolled sugar levels also suffer from diabetic neuropathy where they lose sensations in their nerves, especially on their toes. So a cut, starch or bruise on the feet can go unnoticed as they might not feel pain or any kind of sensation for the same. Foot injuries in diabetics can turn to be damaging if not treated promptly. It could lead to – infection, pus or even gangrene – depending on the severity of the damage. This is why when a diabetic goes for a pedicure; instructions are laid down to the staff to be extremely careful while removing the dead skins and calluses so that one is not hurt in the process.

While there is a list of dos and don’ts to follow while getting a pedicure done if you are a diabetic nothing much is said about facials for diabetics. So, are there special facials designed for diabetics? Do they need to take precautions while visiting a spa? We got talking to Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai to know more about diabetic facials.

‘Yes, if you are diabetic you need be careful about your skin care regimen. Diabetics have fragile skin which can lead to dryness and breakouts. They suffer from glycation, where the collagen in the skin is destroyed due to high sugar in the blood, as the insulin secreted by the pancreas is unable to metabolise the sugar or glucose circulating in the body. This is why facials for diabetics have to be designed with care, to address the needs of glycated skin. The attendant also needs to be trained and careful enough to refrain from being aggressive during the massages. Rigorous facial massages can damage the skin and make the blood vessels inflamed due to the pressure of the fingertips,’ informs Dr Goel. All this could be detrimental to a diabetic.

Here are few tips that Dr Goel offers for diabetics who frequent the spa for a facial

Opt for facials with products having ingredients such as advanced glycation end products or (AGEs) these protect the skin that has been compromised over time due to the sugar accumulations underneath the skin.

Ask for the attendant to be gentle with the massages.

Consult your dermatologist who can guide you on the type of facial best suitable for your skin and condition.

You don’t have to compromise on your beauty regimen if you have diabetes just be careful when you go to the spa and inform your attendant before you book a service.

Image source: Shutterstock