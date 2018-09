Cellulite isn’t a harmful condition but it definitely doesn’t look good aesthetically. It is a condition that is denoted with dimpled, lumpy appearance of skin. Cellulite is commonly seen on the buttocks and thighs but can also occur in other areas. It happens due to the fat deposits under the skin that pushes through the connective tissues beneath the skin. In fact, experts say that around 80 to 90 per cent of women might experience cellulite at one point or the other. It is also known as orange-peel skin, due to its texture. There are various natural remedies and cosmetic procedures that promise to banish cellulite but most of their effects are temporary. In fact, the best way to deal with it is to go on a diet low in fat, quit smoking and lead an active lifestyle to reduce the incidence of cellulite.

Cellulite can affect both men and women, but it is more common in females. This is due to the different distributions of fat, muscle, and connective tissue.

Here are the reasons why women are more prone to develop cellulite than men:

Distribution of fat and connective tissue: The exact cause of cellulite is unknown, but it appears due to an interaction between the connective tissue in the dermatological layer that lies below the surface of the skin, and the layer of fat that is just below it. In women, the fat cells and connective tissue in this layer are arranged vertically. So if the fat cells protrude into the layer of skin, this gives the appearance of cellulite. In men, the tissue has a criss-cross structure, which may explain why are less likely to have cellulite than women.

Hormonal factors: Hormones are most likely to play an important role in cellulite development. Estrogen, insulin, noradrenaline, thyroid hormones, and prolactin are part of the cellulite production process. As a woman approaches menopause, the levels of estrogen decreases and so does the blood flow to the connective tissue under the skin. This lowers collagen production and fat cells become enlarged. All these factors make the fat deposits more visible and the fat under the skin protrudes through weakening connective tissue resulting in a dimpling effect.

Age: As one age the presence of cellulite becomes more prominent because the skin becomes less elastic, thinner and more likely to sag.

Genetics: Genetic factors can also be a reason for the same as genes are related to metabolism, distribution of fat under the skin, ethnicity, and circulatory levels all of which affect the chance of developing cellulite.

Dietary and lifestyle factors: People who eat too much fat, carbohydrates, and salt and too little fibre are likely to have greater amounts of cellulite. In a woman, since the metabolism also depends on various hormonal factors faulty dietary habits might lead to pear-shaped bodies and promote cellulite.

Cellulite is more prevalent in people who have excess fat, but slim and fit people can have it too. It is more likely to happen after the age of 25 years, but it can affect younger people as well, including teenagers.