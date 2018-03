Diabetes can strike anyone from any walk of life. The condition shows no symptoms but when one is affected by the same it becomes necessary to make lifestyle modifications to deal with it. Apart from adopting healthy eating habits and being regular with exercise, skin care also becomes crucial so that there are no wounds or cuts, as wounds and cuts can be dangerous for diabetics. It can take too long to heal and give rise to infections too. This is why people who suffer from diabetics avoid going to parlours for a pedicure. However, Dr Apratim Goel Dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai says you don’t have to compromise with your aesthetic treatments, like facials or pedicures even if you are a diabetic. Here is everything you need to know about diabetic foot care.

‘People with diabetes can often have other health challenges, such as heart disease, poor circulation or nerve damage. They might not be able to feel pain in their feet during a pedicure if there is existing nerve damage. So it is always better to tell the nail technician or any spa-service provider about your condition. This will make them extra careful while pampering you,’ says Dr Goel. Here are few infections that can be picked up from the parlours.

Here are few tips for an aesthetic foot makeover for diabetics by Dr Goel:

Buy a set of nail-care tools, such as files and cuticle sticks and take it to the salon when you visit one. This will ensure that your tools are not used by anyone else and minimise the chances of acquiring an infection. Chose a place that is extremely hygienic i.e. their soaking solutions are changed frequently and their instruments are sterilized before each use.

Adhere to using tools like a pumice stone or sanding surface to remove dead skin from your heels. Be gentle, though. Avoid using metal scrapers to remove the skin as it could lead to cuts and wounds.

If you have corns or calluses on your feet, tell your spa assistant to gently rub or smooth them rather than cutting them or using any liquid callus remover.

Make sure soaking water is not too hot to avoid burns as you might not be able to feel. The water should be between 90-95 F. Ask the technician to test it before you put your feet in.

If your blood sugar isn’t well-controlled or if you have damaged nerves (diabetic neuropathy), be careful when trimming your nails. Tell your spa assistant to trim your nails with a clipper and then file them smooth with an emery board and not a nail file to reduce chances of cuts.

Ask if soaking tubs and tools are washed and sterilized after each person’s use. If a salon or spa doesn’t seem clean, don’t go there.

Tell your nail technician to never cut into the corners of your toenails. This might cause an ingrown toenail and an infection.

