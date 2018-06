Those bumps of ingrown hair even after waxing can give you jitters! An ingrown hair is the one that curls back and starts growing into the skin. It can also be the hair that fails to grow out of the follicle or stays embedded in the skin. This skin condition can also be known as razor bumps, razor burns or in medical terms pseudofolliculitis barbae.

‘Ingrown hairs, often called razor bumps, occur most frequently on the beard area in men and in places like legs among women. You may also be able to see the hair just below the skin. Ingrown hairs are more common among individuals with curly hair, especially African American men,’ observed Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai.

She added,’They are usually just minor irritations, but they can be painful and unsightly. Sadly, if left untreated ingrown hairs can become infected and appear as pus boils. It is a real problem and almost everybody will get one at some time, and if you shave regularly, you may have to deal with ingrown hairs quite frequently.’

So, what causes ingrown hair?

 Skin suffering from lack of moisture.

 Coarse beard hair. That’s why this problem is more with dark skin thick and curly hair

 Build up of dead skin cells in the pores and on the surface of the skin can cause ingrown hairs -some are more prone to this than others due to genetics.

 Improper shaving technique with a blade. Mainly reverse shaving or close shaving.

 Hair removal methods such as shaving, waxing, tweezing, electrolysis, often irritate the hair follicle. As a result skin boil formation happens in which hair can get trapped and cannot exit out of the skin and keeps growing in the skin as an ingrowth.

 Wearing tight-fitting clothes, especially on the legs can cause this.

Image Source: Shutterstock