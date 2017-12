A good body moisturizing lotion is a necessity not just in winter but also throughout the rest of the year. Your body needs moisturizing to prevent wrinkles, cellulite, stretch marks, dryness and to make it soft and healthy. No matter what your skin type is, in winters, your skin including your arms, legs, elbows, knees, back and other parts of the body becomes stretchy and dry. It is only when this happens that most of us rush to the beauty racks in stores and buy body lotions. I’m guilty of the same. I have tried body lotions in the past, like The Body Shop Strawberry Body Sorbet, but haven’t been too satisfied with most of them because they’re either too sticky and oily or they’re too light on the skin. Since I tried and approved Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion recently, I decided to stick to the brand, which is one of the topmost names in skin care. I have been using Nivea body lotion smooth milk for over a month now.

What Nivea Body Lotion Smooth Milk promises

It claims it provides long-lasting softness, smoothness and protection because of its ability to get absorbed ‘deep within the skin, repairing the dryness layer by layer.’ It has shea butter, Gingko extract and Vitamin E, along with other ingredients which keep the skin smooth ‘all day long.’ It also promises better skin texture for days after regular use. Here are the best face moisturisers in India for winter.

How to use Nivea Body Lotion Smooth Milk

Smooth the body milk all over your body and massage into your skin.

My experience with Nivea Body Lotion Smooth Milk

I have been using this quite regularly for over a month now, ever since the air has got a bit chilly and dry. It’s ‘long-lasting’ claim is on point—I apply it once in the morning, and my skin including some of the driest areas like my elbows and feet remain soft and smooth for the entire day. It has a mild, sweet fragrance and it’s easy to spread. It doesn’t take too long for it to get absorbed which is a boon when you’re rushing to work in the morning and can’t wait for the lotion to dry completely before putting on clothes. Read: This lip balm is perfect for winter.

Pros

Provides softness and smoothness all day

Has a pleasant fragrance

Cons

For those with normal skin, it might make your skin oily in the non-winter months

Price: Rs 191 for 200 ml (on Amazon India)

Image source: Nivea India website