Our society is so fixated on a unidirectional idea of beauty that trying to fit into those standards despite knowing all the shortcomings takes a toll on our health, mental peace and physical appearance. Still, most of us fail to take a different route to define beauty by our own standards without putting our health at stake. The predominant idea that fair is beautiful has already done a lot of damage to the young girls. We know the harm they are subjecting themselves to by lathering those chemical induced fairness creams and make-up. Another unnatural definition of beauty again set-up by the aesthetically challenged society is that thinning is stunning so this fixation with zero-figure.

Most girls and young women take the path of dieting to shed some kilos and look good. We aren’t saying that weight loss is a bad idea but when done in the wrong manner which means looking for quick fixes or shortcuts it is definitely going to be perilous. Many girls (and boys too) go for quick-fixes like fad-diets to lose some kilos and look good especially for a festive season, a family function or other such occasion. While these shortcuts definitely give results but they also rob them of good health and a glowing skin in the bargain.

Here Dr Batul Patel, medical director and Dermatologist, The Bombay Skin Clinic, Mumbai talks how fad diets make one’s skin look dull and unpleasant.

Fad-diets are deficient in nutrients

Fad diets include various forms of diet drinks, limited food choices, natural nutrition pills etc. these methods help one shed some pounds quickly. But it also takes a toll on your health. This rapid change alters the nutritional chemistry of the body and sends the entire body into a shock. Most fad diets send the body into a dehydration mode by squeezing out water and making you look slim. Dehydration also means less sweat formation and resulting in a build-up of the toxin in the system. This leads to infection and premature ageing of the skin and can also trigger autoimmune skin reaction like psoriasis. Nutritional imbalances in the body can also lead to hair fall.

Dieting and skincare

Dieting can help your body to release the excess fat but it can impact the skin. Since you are fed on limited choices of foods and mostly take liquids you miss out on feeding your body with the seasonal vegetables and fruits which are rich in antioxidants. These antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables and healthy collagen and fat in fish are great nutritional sources. A deficiency of these nutrition leads to skin damage. The antioxidants in vegan diet help to neutralize the free radicals, and hence decrease the signs of ageing. However, if you are keeping a watch on your weight at least make an attempt to include healthy fats in your diet by choosing the right foods like – flaxseeds, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds. One teaspoon of any of these seeds with water in the morning will help. A low carbohydrate and high protein diet like the Atkins’s diet makes the skin quite dull. So, if you are following such a diet make sure to take in enough calcium and eat fresh fruits and vegetables which will provide free radicals fighting antioxidants. Fad-diets which avoid sugar and starch but allow carbohydrate can be great for acne prone skin but can simultaneously be dehydrating for the skin. To compensate for adding fish oil supplement and drinking plenty of water to can be beneficial.

How to keep your skin healthy while dieting

To acquire good skin health there is a balance required between the nutritional requirement of the skin and a daily skincare routine. The quality, quantity and type of food intake and supplements play an essential role in keeping the skin healthy. Each individual needs a very personalized plan to suit the body requirements, remove deficiencies, based on any allergies, personal dieting goals etc. The addition of essential fatty acids is integral for the proper skin barrier functioning. Also, the addition of antioxidants found in various fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts help to fight against free radicals.

