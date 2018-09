Let us admit it, nobody like stretch marks, whether men or women. There is nothing wrong in developing stretch marks as it is the body’s response to any rapid changes happening due to quick weight gain or loss. Your skin stretches beyond its capacity and leaves behind these marks. For women the most prominent time in her life when stretch marks make their presence felt without fail is pregnancy. Post-pregnancy when the skin becomes loose and saggy, these stretch marks stubbornly remain and refuse to go away. While some accept them wholeheartedly other loathe them. In men, rapid change in weight can lead to ugly stretch marks anywhere in the body. Stretch marks that once appear never go away. However, here are some home remedies that you can try to make them fade and appear lighter.

Cucumber and lemon juice: Mix cucumber and lemon juice in equal parts and massage it all over your stretch marks. Keep it for some time and then wash it off. Make sure that the juice is well absorbed in by the skin. Lemon juice is acidic in nature and helps the stretch marks to lighten up while cucumber has cooling properties which help the skin to heal. However, never make this mixture and keep beforehand. Always prepare it fresh before using.

Almond and coconut oil: Mix both oils in equal parts and massage all over the affected areas. This is a natural remedy that has no side effects. However, don’t expect instant results using this remedy. It might take time before you see the results. You can use it twice a day to ensure you get rid of the marks soon.

Castor oil: Castor oil is great for your skin. It is used for a lot of beauty benefits. Some studies suggest that continuous massage of castor oil on affected parts of the skin can help the skin to recover and lighten the stretch marks.

Sugar scrub: Sugar acts as an exfoliate and helps to get rid of dead skin. However, some naturopaths also claim that sugar has healing properties that help the skin to bind together as it acts like a homoeopathic microdermabrasion method. Microdermabrasion is a procedure followed by a dermatologist and is one of the few clinically proven methods to help stretch marks fade. So if you don’t want to go under the laser or aren’t ready for it try microdermabrasion with sugar at home. Add one spoon of sugar with almond or coconut oil and rub it all over your affected areas. Wash it off after 10 or 15 minutes. Use it regularly for best results.

Aloe vera massage: There is little clinical evidence that aloe vera works as an excellent stretch mark cure, but some people swear by it. Pure aloe vera is both a natural healing agent and a skin softener. This makes it an ideal home remedy to try for stretch marks. Pluck an aloe vera leaf and cut out a piece of it. Squeeze out all the gel within and apply it all over your affected areas. Wash it off once dry.