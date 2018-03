When it comes to facials many of us are not very experimental. Many women will think twice before subjecting themselves to rays, lasers or chemicals in the salon to get a radiating and glowing skin. Most women fear side-effects of these procedures. But if it is a natural ingredient used for facials, these fears can be put to rest. For instance, when you hear of pumpkin peel facial, something about the name makes you feel that it is safe and worth a try. Of course, we have heard it numerous times that this vegetable can work like an elixir for the skin. So, here Dr Batul Patel, medical director and Dermatologist, The Bombay Skin Clinic, Mumbai tells us about the benefits of this facial peel.

What is pumpkin peel facial?

Pumpkin peel facial is a great way to rejuvenate your skin. It provides deep moisturizing and advanced exfoliation effect. This peel contains natural pumpkin pulp which helps in the regeneration of cells to prevent dryness, ageing and acne. This helps to improve the clarity, texture and smoothness of the face.

How does it work?

Pumpkin is known for having a high concentration of vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium and zinc. The natural enzymes and the hydroxyl acids in the pumpkin help to exfoliate the skin.

Who can benefit from this?

This peel facial can be beneficial for many, especially for people who have

Hyperpigmented skin

Dehydrated or dull skin

Acne prone skin

Are sensitive to other procedure

Ageing skin

Dark circles

Skin damaged due to sunburns

What are the advantages?

The advantages of this procedure are

No downtime

No side effects

Can be repeated often

Doesn’t involve a laser or any invasive treatment

How does it help the skin to rejuvenate?

Here are the following ways in which it helps the skin:

Improves the quality of the skin Improves the skin softness and luminosity Improves the skin texture Gets rid of dead skin cells by exfoliation Targets hyperpigmented spots Softens fine lines Improves the dark circles

What are the steps for the treatment?

First, the face is cleansed thoroughly well to remove all the oil, makeup and dirt Another round of cleansing is done with a jet peel Pumpkin peel is applied gently over the face A gentle soothing massage for 5 to 10 minutes is done Peel is left on for few minutes The peel is neutralized with a green tea neutralizer Application of extracellular matrix C solution Electroporation A collagen dry mask is applied to the face and left for 10 minutes Mask is then removed with a warm towel

There is no post-procedure downtime or any restriction of daily activity. You can go directly to work feeling good and hydrated.

How often can it be done?

The next appointment can be booked after 25 days and one can do at least 6 treatments to see the best result. But results are visible after one treatment.

Image source: Shutterstock