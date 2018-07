In today’s tech-savvy world mobile phones can be no longer considered as luxury items, they are an absolute necessity. However, there’s an ample amount of addiction attached to mobile phones as well. Many of us mindlessly scroll through the Instagram, or constantly refresh the Facebook and Twitter feeds, without knowing the adverse effects of cell phones on our internal systems. However, very few people know about its consequences on one essential part of the body, that is skin.

Read on below to know how your smartphone is ruining your skin.

Acne

A smartphone is a breeding ground for bacteria. Think about it, you just throw it in your bag, it gets exposed to dust and dirt and each time you put it against your face it collects sebum and grime from your skin. So make sure you wipe the screen of your cell phone in order to avoid transference of bacteria. To answer calls avoid touching it against your skin, use an earpiece.

Spots

According to studies, overexposure to the light from your screens can result in premature hyperpigmentation and age spots, causing the skin to look uneven and damaged. Thus, using earphones instead of placing your phone against your cheek is a good idea.

Contact dermatitis

Phones consist of harsh chemicals as they are made out of heavy metals. Exposure to these chemicals can result in skin rashes and allergies. If you experience itchiness or redness across your jawline be sure that be allergic to your phone! Besides using your earphones, simply cover your phone when in use with a plastic sleeve. This prevents direct contact of the smartphone against your skin.

Premature ageing

Blame your cell phone for showing the early signs of ageing. Anything that emits high energy light, like your computer screen, TV and mobile phone, can result in collagen damage. So, if you are someone who cannot ignore the phone entirely. What you can do is avoid keeping it next to you while sleeping, also keep it aside when on charge. And also reduce the screen’s brightness to minimum.

Tech-Neck

You tend to develop something that is now coined as ‘tech-neck’ when you constantly look down on your phone. Due to the repetitive movement, the elasticity of the skin around the neck decreases resulting in a slight sag. So make sure you adjust your posture each time you look at your phone. Keep your neck upright, don’t let the neck hang.

