Exfoliation of the skin is really important. It helps you to get rid of dead skin, clear the clogged pores to remove the dirt and grime, revealing an all-new skin that looks supple, healthy and make you look your best. Exfoliation is a process that needs to be done almost before all the facials, microdermabrasion or chemical peels. Sometimes many of us opt to do it at home to give our skin the much needed TLC and remove the dead cells.

However, today we are to discuss the dermaplanning the all-new exfoliation procedure which promises to make you look, younger, fresh and give your face an aesthetic boost. Here Dr Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute tells us what to expect from this procedure.

1. What is dermaplanning?

Dermaplanning is a physical exfoliation procedure wherein the superficial dead skin cells, as well as the fine hair called Villus hairs, are removed. It is not like shaving where a coarse Razor blade is used to remove the superficial skin but the principle is the same as the skin of men in shaved areas is far better. This is done using a surgical blade by well-trained physicians in a sterile setting.

2. What are its benefits?

Dermaplanning is used to treat unevenness of the skin and also to rid the face of fine facial hairs. This is done at least once a month and allows newer healthier skin cells to replace the older cells. The skin feels smooth and any application of ointment or make-up to the face is absorbed in a better way to get a better result. This is the only solution for removal of very fine hairs. Other laser procedures don’t do much good when it comes to getting rid of facial hair but this procedure takes care of it.

3. How different is it from other treatment?

This is a very physical way of taking care of dead skin and fine hairs. Microdermabrasion can take care of dead skin but does not address the fine villus hairs. This is a very operator dependent procedure and has to be done at least once a month.

4. Who should go for this procedure?

Dermaplaning is especially effective on those with dry or rough skin texture and helps to minimize superficial acne scarring or uneven skin tone. It is also beneficial for mature skin, which tends to have a build-up of dead cells as cellular turnover slows down with age. Dermaplaning is safe for pregnant or lactating clients who cannot have chemical peels (peels penetrate the skin to act at the cellular level, thus are contraindicated). Those with very oily or active acne should avoid this procedure as well as anyone with thick, dark facial hair.

5. Is there any aftercare regimen to follow?

Unlike shaving, dermaplaning is performed freehand with a surgical scalpel on the tautly stretched skin. The methodology requires short strokes at a certain angle in particular patterns depending on the facial region. There should be no pain or bleeding. The superficial dead skin and fine hairs should be cleaned off the skin. Each session costs around 5000 to 10000 rupees.

Image source: Shutterstock