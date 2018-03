Excessive exposure to the ultraviolet rays of the sun increases one’s risk of suffering from skin cancer. While it might not be a prevalent one like the other cancers but given the pollution levels in the atmosphere, even the potent rays of the sun are able to penetrate through our skin these days. This makes our skin more vulnerable to skin cancer. Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells often developed in parts most exposed to the sun. It develops primarily in areas including the scalp, face, lips, ears, neck, chest, arms and hands, and on legs. Here is everything you need to know about skin cancer.

Other than protecting the complexion from the harsh rays of the sun, another season is to protect it from falling prey to dermal cancer. This is why experts advise against getting tanned due to overexposure to the sun. Here Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai tells us why getting a tan might not be good for anyone.

‘During summer time depending on which part of the world you’re from, you may prepare to chill on the beach and get that much-awaited tan or run indoors to prevent yourself from looking darker. Though Indians are not great fans of getting tanned, we do indulge in summer activities on the beach or just the travelling in the scorching sun may give you an unwanted tan. Here are few natural remedies for sun tanned skin.

‘First of all, a tan for anyone is not a good idea. If you have Fitzpatrick skin type I or II (white skin) you are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer. You may want a bronze look, but it’s actually your melanin multiplying to protect you from DNA mutations from sun damage, this multiplication of melanin if goes haywire can eventually lead to skin cancer.

‘Sunburn is one of the most obvious signs of UV exposure and skin damage. After a few days, you see redness and peeling. Sunburn is a form of short-term skin damage but can get very uncomfortable with anything touching the skin, even keeping clothes on become difficult. Studies have shown some relation between extreme sunburn and melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

‘If you’re Fitzpatrick skin type III, IV, V (brown to black), you may be at a lesser risk for skin cancer, but there are some more effects of suntan which occur in all skin types – premature ageing – tanning causes more premature ageing, more wrinkles and blotchy sunspots. The more you tan, the worse your skin looks. No wonder we dermatologists keep advising sunscreen all the time!’

Bottom line there is no such thing as a safe tan!

‘Take adequate sun protection by taking oral sunscreen, apply ‘broadspectrum’ sunscreen, wear a wide-brimmed hat, wear glares to protect your eyes (photokeratitis – like sunburn of the cornea), cover your skin when you’re outdoors,’ she says.

