Just like our skin and hair our bodies to need pampering during summers. So, indulging in a body spa a little too often isn’t going to harm. Given the scorching heat, the humidity and the sweat — all of which collectively gives an unpleasant feeling – a body spa is not just an aesthetical need but becomes a hygiene necessity too. Going for body spas regularly can promise you many benefits — apart from imparting the refreshing feeling it helps you get rid of the bacterial build-up due to sweat which could lead to skin rashes and infections when the mercury rises. Here are expert tips to deal with sunburns this summer.

If you are someone who doesn’t like an invasion of too many cosmetic products on your skin, you can opt for the natural body scrub combinations for a refreshed and rejuvenating feeling. We spoke to beauty experts from the Tattva Radisson Spa, Mumbai to know what the summer body spa trends. Here we learned about three unique body spa treatments offered at Tattva to give you a refreshing feeling this summer:

Mango Mania

Of course, we love to devour the king of fruits in any form – whole fruit, pulp, juice, milkshake, desserts what-have-you. But when it comes to skincare, seems that the fruit can do wonders for your tired and dehydrated summer skin. Mango mania is the name given to a body spa where the mango pulp is used to lather all over the body to relax and unwind the stressors and tension in the joints and muscles. First, the body is given a luxurious and soothing massage with the pulp of mango for few minutes followed by a mango and clay wrap. The body is kept in the wrap for few minutes before it is cleaned and scrubbed of the pulp and clay together. The entire experience leaves you lighter and relaxed. Mango is an antioxidant; enriched with vitamin A and C enriched which contains collagen. These properties make skin smooth and tout. Mango exfoliates the skin, rejuvenates it and makes it healthier while the clay removes impurities and grime from the skin leaving it dirt-free.

Summer Splash

This is the name given to one of the body spas where watermelon is the main ingredient. Fresh watermelon pulp is used to massage the entire body. The fruit is enriched with vitamin A, B6 and C, this treatment makes skin healthy, hydrating and helps to promote collagen formation. Due to its high water content, it keeps the skin hydrated and moisturised. It acts as a skin toner, prevents skin from ageing and provides relief from crunchy summers.

Tomatino

No, we are not talking about the tomatino festival that was made so popular in Hrithik Roshan starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but about a body spa designed specially to reap the benefits of tomato for your skin. Tomatoes are high in lycopene content a reason why they are eaten raw to reduce oxidative stress and improve circulation. But this tomato-based therapy works wonders on the skin making it young and fresh. They are rich in Vitamin C and contain a powerful antioxidant which helps in exfoliating the skin. This treatment de-tans repairs and rejuvenates the skin leaving it healthy and glowing.

